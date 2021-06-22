Win Stuff
Jones College looking for scholarship candidates

Jones College is seeking scholarship candidates for a new graduate nursing track at the...
Jones College is seeking scholarship candidates for a new graduate nursing track at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Jones College is seeking qualified candidates to take advantage of new scholarships for graduate nursing education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The Bower Foundation Is providing $3.8 million for a program called, “Building a Strong Future for Nursing in Mississippi.”

The goal is to increase the number of nursing educators at Mississippi community colleges.

Participants will take part in the RN-to-MSN program at UMMC.

The grant will fund full tuition and a stipend to registered nurses with associate degrees.

Nurses participating in the program will be nominated by the community colleges from which they graduated.

Sixty-four scholarships over the next two years will be awarded. Thirty-two will be in the nursing education field, while 32 more will be for those going into health care administration.

