Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing shooting investigation

Judah Miller
Judah Miller(Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened June 18 at Pineview Apartments.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 21-year-old Judah Miller turned himself in to police Monday. Miller is being charged with accessory before the fact and receiving stolen property.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday at the apartment complex on Country Club Road. One person was shot and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Moore said investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an “ongoing dispute” over a vehicle stolen from Jones County.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation moves forward.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

