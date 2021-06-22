Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves reportedly snubbed during Jill Biden’s trip to Mississippi

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl, Miss., Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)(TOM BRENNER | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves was reportedly snubbed during First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to Mississippi, which occurred Tuesday.

According to Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, the Governor’s Office was notified of the First Lady’s planned visit last Thursday.

The visit included Jill Biden’s stopping at Jackson State University in an effort to encourage Mississippians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Mississippi ranks the lowest in the country when it comes to its vaccination rate.

Reeves, according to Martin, offered to provide assistance for Biden’s visit. Martin then said that the governor was not invited to participate in the event until Monday evening around 9 p.m.

“Due to receiving the invitation so late, the Governor already had prior commitments,” Martin wrote in a statement.

Reeves, though, did welcome Jill Biden to Mississippi in a social media post Tuesday afternoon and thanked her for visiting the state.

The governor and Jill’s husband, President Joe Biden, have traded insults over the past few months. Most notably when President Biden referred to Mississippi and Texas doing away with their mask mandate as “Neanderthal thinking.”

“Mississippians don’t need handlers,” Reeves said in a response to Biden’s “Neanderthal” comment. “[...] I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

Reeves would again spar with the president when, weeks later, Biden urged governors to reinstate their state’s mask mandates, to which Reeves stated, “No thank you, Mr. President.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

