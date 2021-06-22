Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Constructions begins for East Hardy Street bridge replacement over Leaf River

The current East Hardy Street bridge that connects Hattiesburg and Petal is 70 years old and...
The current East Hardy Street bridge that connects Hattiesburg and Petal is 70 years old and will soon be replaced.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re a frequent traveler over the East Hardy Street bridge, keep an eye out for construction crews. The bridge replacement project over the Leaf River has begun.

The current East Hardy Street bridge that connects Hattiesburg and Petal is 70 years old and will soon be replaced.

“It’s going to be a really nice bridge. We will have spindled handrails, lighting, there’s some artwork. It’ll be something that we’ll be able to use and enjoy for generations to come, so we’re very proud to have it underway,” said Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan.

The two-lane bridge will also feature a pedestrian walkway. There is an 18-month timeline for construction, weather permitting. Seventy-five percent of the project is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“I want to personally thank the state delegation, that’s a roughly $20 million dollar project,” Hogan said. “The state provided $15 million of those dollars, so we owe a debt of gratitude to our local state representatives. So we’re proud to have it going.”

Petal resident Bernard Jackson works near the bridge as the sales manager at JF Auto Sales. He said he’s seen the crews.

“Yeah, I’ve heard about it,” Jackson said. “A few of my neighbors, we got together and talked. The city didn’t give us too much information.”

The project is in the early stages, but Jackson is looking forward to the new bridge and hopes construction won’t negatively affect business.

“Not only do I work here in the community, but I also live here, so it’s a convenience on one end but again there’s so much unknown,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a pretty good loyal customer base. You know we’ve been here for quite some time, so I think we can weather it.”

There are still plans for the recognizable old bridge.

“Mayor [Toby] Barker reached out to us about saving the old bridge, and we’ve agreed,” Hogan said. “So Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County have joined a partnership where we’ve allocated some funds for the repurposing of the old bridge. So we’ll look forward to seeing how that comes out.”

The bridge will remain open for traffic while the work is being done.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:29 p.m.
Seminary home ‘total loss’ in Monday evening fire
Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Gov. Reeves reportedly snubbed during Jill Biden’s trip to Mississippi
Jones College is seeking scholarship candidates for a new graduate nursing track at the...
Jones College looking for scholarship candidates
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds
First Lady Jill Biden greeted by mayor, Congressman at Jackson airport
First Lady Jill Biden all smiles arriving in Jackson, greeting Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba