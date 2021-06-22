Clouds, showers will keep us cool Tuesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long with a few showers possible.

Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of humidity. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be drier with only a stray shower possible. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the area for Thursday and Friday. Highs will creep into the low 90s.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

