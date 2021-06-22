Carey Dinner Theatre returns this summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lights, Camera, Action! William Carey University’s Dinner Theatre is back after spending a year off because of COVID-19.

The managing director, Obra Quave, said he’s so thankful to see it come back

“It was very frustrating not being able to do the season last year,” Quave said. “We were so pleased this spring when things were looking up. Everyone agreed, let’s go for it!”

However, there are some changes. It will only be one show this year instead of two. Director Tim Matheny says they are also channeling their roots with a musical revue, which is something the program did a lot during it’s early years.

“We’re doing one show. It’s going to be ‘All Night Strut,’” Matheny said. “It’s music from the 1930s and 1940s. Popular songs that people will recognize and it’s going to be very much a song and dance show. it’s not much of a storyline a true musical revue.”

Another difference is the cast size. This year it’ll only be four people: Wesley Hodges (Oklahoma City University), Taylor Kroop and Lauren Routledge (University of Mobile) and Kevin Arnold (Clemson University).

Arnold, a senior, said his teacher encouraged him to apply for the program.

“Actually, one of my teachers at Clemson, Shannon Roberts, used to work here at William Carey, and when I was looking for something to do for the summer, she pointed me to this great program and that’s how I ended up here,” Arnold said.

Although Arnold is from New Augusta, South Carolina, he said this is his first time coming so far south. He’s intrigued by the food choices here and he even said he plans to make a trip to New Orleans on one of his off days.

But most importantly, he’s excited to work with the crew this summer.

“In my four days I’ve been here, I can tell you that you’d be hard pressed to find a better directing crew, a better technician crew and a better cast, a more passionate cast at making this show and bringing this show to life,” Arnold said. “Hattiesburg is in store for a good show.”

Performances will be held nightly in the Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre from July 8-24, except on Sundays.

Tickets will go on sale starting June 28. They are $35 and include a buffet dinner with the show. If you’d like to make reservations, call 601-318-6221.

