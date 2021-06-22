Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after trapped between bed and wall in N.Y. home

The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing...
The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her son died Saturday.(Source: News 12 Westchester/CNN)
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her 1-year-old son died Saturday.

It happened when the baby became trapped between a bed and a wall in the family’s Spring Valley home.

Authorities said Marie Dorleus left the child home alone with her two other children, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old.

That 6-year-old is the one who ran to a neighbor for help.

First responders tried to revive the baby with CPR, but it was too late.

The surviving children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:29 p.m.
Seminary home ‘total loss’ in Monday evening fire
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Jackson Tuesday to help boost vaccination efforts...
White House releases schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Jackson

Latest News

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown