USM senior afforded prestigious festival opportunity

University of Southern Mississippi Campus Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi senior Justin E. Bell has been selected as an “artistic associate” to the Glimmerglass Festival, an international opera and musical theater festival in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Glimmerglass is a professional non-profit summer opera company dedicated to producing new productions each season. The company continues its tradition of producing new, little-known and familiar operas and musical theater in innovative productions while providing professional training and performance opportunities for emerging artists and interns.

Bell will work closely with the “Young Artists Program” to communicate with artists, assist with the planning and execution of the program applications and auditions, and assist with the creation of the daily rehearsal schedule.

Bell will receive training in all artistic department processes and procedures, assisting with essential tasks for this season’s eight productions.

“I am honored to work with the festival,” Bell said. “I am extremely thankful to (everyone at) The Glimmerglass Festival for affording me this opportunity as the arts world endures through unprecedented times.”

Bell is a double-major in vocal performance and choral music education at USM. As a first-place winner in the NATS National Student Auditions, the young tenor has performed both nationally and internationally.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.