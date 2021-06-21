Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

USM senior afforded prestigious festival opportunity

University of Southern Mississippi senior offered prestigious festival opportunity.
University of Southern Mississippi senior offered prestigious festival opportunity.(Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

University of Southern Mississippi Campus Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi senior Justin E. Bell has been selected as an “artistic associate” to the Glimmerglass Festival, an international opera and musical theater festival in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Glimmerglass is a professional non-profit summer opera company dedicated to producing new productions each season. The company continues its tradition of producing new, little-known and familiar operas and musical theater in innovative productions while providing professional training and performance opportunities for emerging artists and interns.

Bell will work closely with the “Young Artists Program” to communicate with artists, assist with the planning and execution of the program applications and auditions, and assist with the creation of the daily rehearsal schedule.

Bell will receive training in all artistic department processes and procedures, assisting with essential tasks for this season’s eight productions.

“I am honored to work with the festival,” Bell said. “I am extremely thankful to (everyone at) The Glimmerglass Festival for affording me this opportunity as the arts world endures through unprecedented times.”

Bell is a double-major in vocal performance and choral music education at USM. As a first-place winner in the NATS National Student Auditions, the young tenor has performed both nationally and internationally.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

The Vernon Dahmer statue was created by local artists Benn Watts and Vixon Sullivan.
‘Downtown Hattiesburg’ honored by Miss. Main St. Association
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases reported Mon.
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that nearly 953,000 Mississippians...
MSDH: Fewer than 160 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list over weekend