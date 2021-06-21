Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth

Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.
Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month, and some people would like him to stay there.

Several online petitions have popped up urging the Amazon CEO not to return to Earth.

One on change.org has more than 49,000 signatures. It says: “Billionaires should not exist … on Earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”

Obviously, Bezos is planning to return to Earth.

He will only be in space for 11 minutes on July 20, as part of the first crewed flight aboard New Shepard, his Blue Origin rocket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scouts find empty lot after booking Airbnb
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
An English man is getting his enlarged kidneys removed.
Man to have enlarged kidneys surgically removed