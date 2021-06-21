Win Stuff
Therapeutic horsemanship nonprofit seeks sponsors

Raven is one of four horses at Worthy Stables needing a sponsor.
Raven is one of four horses at Worthy Stables needing a sponsor.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Worthy Stables is a Petal-based non-profit organization offering therapeutic horsemanship to military veterans, sexual assault victims, children in foster care, those with special needs and more.

Officials say Worthy Stables not only helps people but horses as well.

“A lot of our horses are from rescue situations…,” said Jessie Reeves, founder & director of Worthy Stables. “We have a lot that we’ve saved out of bad situations and retrained them, restarted them and now… because they work with people that also come from trauma situations, they kind of have common behaviors and histories and it’s really neat to see them bonding on that level.”

As a volunteer-based organization, Worthy Stables completely relies on donations, meaning it needs help keeping the barn doors open.

“Taking care of horses is expensive because we want to take really good care of them…,” Reeves said. “We feel like that’s important because they’re doing such important work. So, we do rely on sponsors.”

We’re told there are currently four horses at Worthy Stables needing a full sponsor. Sponsorships cost $200 a month. Officials say the money goes toward ensuring the best care possible for the gentle giants.

“The $200 covers their feed bill... incidentals like veterinary care, things like that. They have to have their teeth worked on regularly... And then, hay of course is their huge expense, so it covers their living expenses,” Reeves said.

If you’d like to sponsor a horse, you can email the organization at worthystables@gmail.com, or call (601) 297-7071. To visit its website, click here.

