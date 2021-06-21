Win Stuff
South Jones graduate receives $1,000 SMPDD scholarship award

By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A South Jones High School graduate has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District.

Kaiden Thompson was presented with the award by Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs during the Jones County Board of Supervisors regular meeting on Monday.

Thompson said that he was honored and was very thankful to receive it.

“I’m really ecstatic. I’m really at a loss of words right now,” Thompson said. “I don’t really know what to say, but I’m very thankful that I was chosen to be one of the recipients of the scholarship.”

Thompson went on to say the money will go toward getting an electrical engineering degree from Jones College.

Scholarships are awarded based on technical and academic achievements.

The Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District has awarded over $300,000 in scholarship funds to high school graduates throughout south Mississippi.

