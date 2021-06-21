Win Stuff
Rainy afternoon ahead for Pine Belt

Rain is expected in the Pine Belt for most of Monday.
Rain is expected in the Pine Belt for most of Monday.(Pixabay)
By Patrick Bigbie
Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Clouds moved into the area later Monday morning and scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with a lot of humidity. Temperatures will fall into the upper-70s Monday evening with lows in the low-70s. Rain will be likely overnight.

Thunderstorms will be likely for your day on Tuesday. Highs will be held down into the low-80s during the afternoon.

Rain chances will start to go down on Wednesday with only hit-or-miss thunderstorms expected in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the area for Thursday and Friday. Highs will creep into the low-90s.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible this weekend with highs in the upper-80s.

