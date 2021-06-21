Rainy afternoon ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Clouds moved into the area later Monday morning and scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with a lot of humidity. Temperatures will fall into the upper-70s Monday evening with lows in the low-70s. Rain will be likely overnight.

Thunderstorms will be likely for your day on Tuesday. Highs will be held down into the low-80s during the afternoon.

Rain chances will start to go down on Wednesday with only hit-or-miss thunderstorms expected in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the area for Thursday and Friday. Highs will creep into the low-90s.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible this weekend with highs in the upper-80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.