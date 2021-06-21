MSDH: Fewer than 160 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday less than 160 new COVID-19 cases were found over the three-day weekend.

MSDH reported 159 additional cases and seven new deaths Monday.

The seven deaths were reported between March 29 and June 9 and were discovered during a review of death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 320,107 and 7,378, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,195 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,672 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,834 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,473 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,360 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,275 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,648 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting 310,189 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,971,910 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 952,865 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,840,941 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

