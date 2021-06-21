Win Stuff
Mississippi State defeats Texas 2-1 in College World Series opening, breaks record

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Texas Longhorns 2-1 in their first game at the College World Series Sunday.

Not only did Mississippi State win, but they also broke the CWS single-team strikeout record with 21Ks.

The Bulldogs have now won eight times in their opening game in the CWS.

The team is set to face off against Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

