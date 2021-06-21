Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $445K

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re feeling lucky, Tuesday night’s estimated Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is now $445,000.

Anticipation is growing for a lucky winner to match all five numbers drawn.

“It is exciting to see the jackpot for our first in-state draw game reach this level in a little over 2 ½ months since the game was introduced,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen.

This is the 22nd draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for the June 22 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, June 24 drawing is anticipated to roll to $465,000.

If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

The MLC held its first drawing for Mississippi Match 5 on April 29. The jackpot rolled once and was hit on May 1 at $55,000. Since then, it has rolled 21 times.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST here and the most recent drawing results hotline 601-487-1396.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Jackson Tuesday to help boost vaccination efforts...
White House releases schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Jackson
Miss Mississippi competition begins Monday.
Miss Mississippi competition week underway; judges’ interviews held Monday morning
University of Southern Mississippi senior offered prestigious festival opportunity.
USM senior afforded prestigious festival opportunity
Miss Mississippi competition begins Monday.
Miss Mississippi competition begins
The Vernon Dahmer statue was created by local artists Benn Watts and Vixon Sullivan.
‘Downtown Hattiesburg’ honored by Miss. Main St. Association