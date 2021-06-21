Win Stuff
First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Capital City in an effort to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated

By Quentin Smith
Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just two days, the First Lady of the United States will be making her way to the Magnolia State.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden is scheduled to visit the Capital City to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rates.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to take the vaccine,” said Lauren George, who’s received her first COVID-19 shot and now awaits the second. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s just not for me.”

“It’s disappointing to have this crisis, and people won’t take advantage of this opportunity,” said Levesta Cannon, who’s fully vaccinated.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show that roughly 35 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

That alarming statistic is why Biden plans to visit Jackson’s vaccination sites, trying to energize and motivate more people to roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.

The trip is a part of the administration’s nationwide tour, reaching those who aren’t vaccinated.

Biden plans to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach.

Although Mississippi currently ranks last in the nation, some metro residents believe this upcoming visit by the First Lady will have enough of an influence to sway those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I would hope so,” said George. “I would hope it shows hey, it’s safe, it’s ok.”

“The shot is to help build our immune system so that if we get COVID, maybe we will be a survivor,” said Cannon.

Along with visiting Jackson, Biden will also make a stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Biden administration said its goal is to have 70 percent of the U.S. population receive at least one shot by July 4th.

