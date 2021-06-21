Few showers roll in following Tropical Storm Claudette

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday! Today’s high was at 90 and the low is 72. We do have a few showers and thunderstorms rolling through today, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, our high is 84 with a low of 70. We do have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our rain chances will continue to stay with us throughout most of the week.

Tuesday, we do hold a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 82 and a low of 69.

Wednesday, our rain chances drop to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 with a low of 70.

Thursday and Friday hold a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with the highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

As we move into next weekend our highs will stay in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Next weekend holds a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.