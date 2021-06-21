‘Downtown Hattiesburg’ honored by Miss. Main St. Association

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – In the midst of a season of isolation and pestilence, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association continued its advocacy.

Last week, the organization was recognized for its work.

Downtown Hattiesburg earned state honors from the Mississippi Main Street Association for community engagement, historic rehabilitation and downtown promotion.

“It was a tremendous achievement for Hattiesburg to be recognized for these three awards during one of the most challenging years in our community’s history,” said Michael Marks, Downtown Hattiesburg Association board vice-president. “We are grateful to the leaders and partners who helped make these achievements possible.

“It’s certainly a testament to the talent in our community and the shared vision for progress we have for our beloved downtown.”

The 2021 Mississippi Main Street Awards presented to Hattiesburg, included:

Outstanding Community Engagement Effort_: Vernon Dahmer Statue Unveiling

Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Residential Project: Preservation Crossing

Outstanding Project Promotion: “Get Out and Get Downtown.”

Led by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, the concept for the Vernon Dahmer statue/memorial began nearly four years ago.

The statute, unveiled on the front lawn of the Forrest County Courthouse in January 2020, honors the life and legacy of Dahmer, a Forrest County native and civil rights leader.

Selected as the statue’s permanent site for its historical significance, the Forrest County Courthouse grounds were where African Americans stood to fight for their right to vote nearly 60 years ago.

The statue, a collaboration between artists Ben Watts and Vixon Sullivan, is inscribed with Dahmer’s mantra, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count.”

“This award is truly meaningful to our community,” Hogan said. “Mr. Vernon Dahmer Sr., represented the virtues our community holds most valuable – courage, compassion, and activism.

“The statue permanently marks his heroic determination and celebrates that each and every person has the right to count. We honor his legacy today with this statewide recognition.”

Jack Nail, Mississippi area manager for Intervest Corp, officially accepted the award for the Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Residential Project, a $15.5 million effort that brought the old Hattiesburg High School building back to life.

The building sat vacant for nearly two decades before being ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and arsonists in 2007.

Today, the Main Street landmark known as “Preservation Crossing,” is home to 74 units of affordable senior housing.

“It is an honor for the Intervest team to be recognized for the hard work and ability it took to renovate the old Hattiesburg High School,” Intervest President Steve Nail said. “We are thrilled to become a member of the Hattiesburg Downtown district and elated we could save and give rebirth to this worthy structure,”

The final award was bestowed for the “Get Out and Get Downtown” promotion created during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DHA worked alongside its downtown merchants on a campaign to support local business, highlighting best practices in social distancing for shopping, dining and outdoor activities.

“This past year was challenging on so many fronts, however, we always kept the vitality of our downtown businesses as our core focus,”DHA executive director Andrea Saffle said.

“We are grateful that this campaign received statewide recognition, and we hope it is another testament to the commitment we have to the success of Downtown Hattiesburg.” said.

For more information about the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, visit DowntownHattiesburg.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.