Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with former college athletes in dispute with NCAA
FILE - Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing...
EXPLAINER: Calls to #FreeBritney and court conservatorships
Rain is expected in the Pine Belt for most of Monday.
Rainy afternoon ahead for Pine Belt
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case