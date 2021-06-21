Arkansas-based company to provide meals to Jones county inmates

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An Arkansas-based company will soon be providing daily meals to inmates at the Jones County Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the measure at the request of Sheriff Joe Berlin.

He says this will allow his department to focus on enforcing the law while the food service providers focus on feeding the inmates.

“We’ll figure based on a 200 inmate meal, that’s because we have to feed the juvenile jail and depending on how many kids they have in there, plus you have to make up diabetic bags and people who have special diets that can’t eat like, peanut butter and stuff like that,” Berlin said.

“It’s going to be a process and these companies come in and they know what to do, and I would rather outsource it to them,” he added.

The company can reduce the cost of providing meals by purchasing food items in bulk. This, in turn, allows them to provide the service at a reduced cost to the county.

Tiger Correctional Services was founded in 1999 to provide commissary services to federal, state and county facilities.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.