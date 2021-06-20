Win Stuff
Veterans monument to soon be placed at Columbia park

By Charles Herrington
Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - In two weeks, the veterans community in Columbia will gather to dedicate a new monument that honors fellow veterans from all branches of the armed forces.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 3 for the monument, which is 44,000 pounds of Georgia gray granite.

It will be located on the east end of Friendship Park, directly across from Columbia High School.

Right now, the site is being prepared for the monument.

“We’ll bring in a crane and the granite to start placing the monument in place, we’ll be putting the two base layers in Monday [June 21], we’ll be standing uprights in on Tuesday, the 22nd and putting the caps on Wednesday, the 23rd,” said Bill Harris, commander of American Legion Post 90 in Columbia.

About $80,000 has been raised to fund the project.

Much of the money has come from the sale of brick pavers, which will be placed around the monument.

That work is scheduled to be done on Thursday, June 24.

The site around the monument also includes a flagpole and several lights.

Harris says six granite benches will also be added.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 3 for the monument.
