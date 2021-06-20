Win Stuff
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms

Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
By Will Polston
Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM has received multiple calls from residents or workers of Covington County, expressing their opinions on the construction project on U.S. Highway 49.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the project is a mill and overlay over an 8-mile stretch on U.S. 49 from Seminary to the U.S. Highway 84 bypass.

Callers have called the station reporting delays of more than an hour due to the construction and residents are not happy about the inconvenience.

“It seems like it would be more suitable to everyone really if they did the construction at nighttime because, number one, it is cooler on the construction workers, its a lot safer because there is less traffic and it doesn’t keep the people in the daytime in the heat for so long,” stated Covington County resident Mathilda Carter.

Carter also reported that many customers who come into her place of work will complain about the delays and show frustration regarding the project.

According to MDOT, the delays are caused due to the proximity of the construction to traffic signals and stated it’s worse on the weekends when people are leaving town.

MDOT says that the construction is projected to be finished in the early fall.

