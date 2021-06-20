Tropical Storm Claudette leaves small showers, cloud cover in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday. Hope everyone is doing well.

Much of our weather has calmed down since Tropical Storm Claudette has passed through moving off towards our east. What we are left with right now is cloud cover and a few small showers here and there. The high for this Saturday is 81 with a low of 72.

As we move into Sunday our rain chances continue with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 and a low of 72. It will be a bit muggy for us as the heat index will be near 98.

Monday our rain chances increase to a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms High on Monday 85 and Low 71. We do have the chance at gusty winds up to 20 mph.

Tuesday holds a bigger chance for rain and thunderstorms with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high will be at 80 with a low 70.

Wednesday and Thursday our rain chances decrease to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80′s and lows in the low 70′s.

As we move into next weekend, Friday and Saturday hold a low chance for rain at a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with the high in the upper 80′s and low in the low 70′s

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.