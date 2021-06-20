Hattiesburg Convention Center seeking photos for special exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is looking for photographs depicting African American life for a special exhibit.

The commission is looking for photos of special events, activities, gatherings, groups and more from between the 1800s and 1900s.

Original copies are preferred and will be given back to those who submit them.

Areas of interest are on the commission’s Facebook page.

Photo submissions can be dropped off at the front desk of the Hattiesburg Lake Terrace Convention Center until Friday, July 23, 2021.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the Director of Museums Latoya Norman at lnorman@hattiesburg.org, or call (601) 450-1942.

