Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Convention Center seeking photos for special exhibit

The commission is looking for photos of special events, activities, gatherings, groups and more...
The commission is looking for photos of special events, activities, gatherings, groups and more from between the 1800s and 1900s.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is looking for photographs depicting African American life for a special exhibit.

The commission is looking for photos of special events, activities, gatherings, groups and more from between the 1800s and 1900s.

Original copies are preferred and will be given back to those who submit them.

Areas of interest are on the commission’s Facebook page.

Photo submissions can be dropped off at the front desk of the Hattiesburg Lake Terrace Convention Center until Friday, July 23, 2021.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the Director of Museums Latoya Norman at lnorman@hattiesburg.org, or call (601) 450-1942.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law

Latest News

Most of any damage in the area is minor with much of it in south Forrest and Lamar counties.
Pine Belt gets little damage from Tropical Storm Claudette
The foundation for a veterans monument in Columbia is made of 2 1/2 feet of reinforced concrete.
Veterans monument to soon be placed at Columbia park
Tropical Storm Claudette has now downgraded to a depression, but South Mississippi may still...
Tropical Storm Claudette downgraded to depression, may still bring wind and rain
A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 3 for the monument.
Veterans monument to soon be placed at Columbia park