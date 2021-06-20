Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an early morning Gulfport shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Gulfport police responded to the 100 block of Brentwood Boulevard off Cowan Lorraine Road for a complaint of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers learned there was a birthday party at the residence with around 70 people attending. As the party was ending, a fight broke out and guns were fired, police said.

A man was shot and then taken to a Biloxi hospital in a private vehicle, where he is listed in stable conditon.

Several cars in the area were also shot.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
Team officials say the plain is available as a charter plane during the offseason. Many flights...
New England Patriots’ plane spotted at Gulfport airport

Latest News

Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from...
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from Till’s accuser
Jazz concert to honor Hattiesburg's own, Bobby Bryant.
FestivalSouth hosts jazz concert to honor late local musician
Most of any damage in the area is minor with much of it in south Forrest and Lamar counties.
Pine Belt gets little damage from Tropical Storm Claudette