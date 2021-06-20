Win Stuff
FestivalSouth set to kick off final week of activities

By Will Polston
Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth is preparing to kick off their final week of events on Monday, June 21 with a ‘jambient loop’ event.

T-Bones in Hattiesburg will have a musical guest at 9:30 a.m. who will be making music from scratch. This event is free and open to all.

FestivalSouth returned this year after a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artistic Director Mike Lopinto has been very pleased with how the events have gone so far this year.

“Anything we could’ve done would have been a success after 15 months of doing absolutely nothing pretty much, or just digital content which is just not the same,” stated Lopinto. “Having people in an audience and being able to enjoy that and then having the ability to offer that to people around the world with our live streaming has been really exciting.”

For any additional information on the events coming up, you can check out the FestivalSouth website.

