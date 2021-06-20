FestivalSouth hosts jazz concert to honor late local musician

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth hosted a free jazz concert at Saenger Hall to honor Hattiesburg’s own and late trumpeter, Bobby Bryant.

Bryant was one of the most sought-after trumpeters in Los Angeles, where he moved in the early 1960s. His work was expressed on multiple television shows and movies.

Bryant also got the chance to perform with musical greats such as B.B. King and Earth, Wind and Fire.

“We are so honored to be here in Hattiesburg again. The family looks forward to tonight’s concert. I can’t wait,” stated Bryant’s widow, Pam Brown Bryant. “It is going to be a wonderful thing for everyone in attendance.”

The band performed pieces composed by Bryant and his colleagues.

Music was a passion to Bryant and he showed his desire to play through his final days.

“His music meant everything to him and when Bobby had his stroke, and in hospital and in rehab, he asked for his horn and played it morning, noon and night,” stated Brown Bryant. “It was his motivation to get better.”

Prior to the concert, Pam Brown Bryant and her son were given keys to Hattiesburg. Bobby Bryant was the first black man to receive a key to the city back in the early 1970s.

