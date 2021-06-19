USM’s Trimble continues to accrue postseason honors

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Another day, another accolade for University of Southern Mississippi freshman outfielder Reed Trimble.

Trimble added to his postseason haul Friday as he was named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America third team.

Trimble, who was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as well as All-Freshman team honors following the regular season.

Earlier this month, he collected Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball as well as a spot on the Freshman All-America first team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier this month.

This week, the NCBWA also tapped Trimble as a second-team All-American, while the American Baseball Coaches Association tabbed him second-team All-South Region.

Trimble tied for tops on the team with a .345 batting average and led the Golden Eagles with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. His RBI total topped Division baseball, tied with Old Dominion University’s Andy Garriola.

Trimble added 14 doubles and two triples while posting a .414 on-base percentage and a team-high .638 slugging percentage as he played in 59 of the team’s 61 contests.

He ranked second on the team in multiple-hit games (24) and first in multi-RBI contests (13).

Trimble is the fifth different player to earn this accolade from the website since 2017. Both Nick Sandlin and Matt Wallner were two-time All-America selections.

