Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

USM’s Trimble continues to accrue postseason honors

University of Southern Mississippi outfielder Reed Trimble has received a half dozen or so...
University of Southern Mississippi outfielder Reed Trimble has received a half dozen or so postseason accolades for his play during the 2021 baseball season.(University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Another day, another accolade for University of Southern Mississippi freshman outfielder Reed Trimble.

Trimble added to his postseason haul Friday as he was named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America third team.

Trimble, who was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as well as All-Freshman team honors following the regular season.

Earlier this month, he collected Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball as well as a spot on the Freshman All-America first team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier this month.

This week, the NCBWA also tapped Trimble as a second-team All-American, while the American Baseball Coaches Association tabbed him second-team All-South Region.

Trimble tied for tops on the team with a .345 batting average and led the Golden Eagles with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. His RBI total topped Division baseball, tied with Old Dominion University’s Andy Garriola.

Trimble added 14 doubles and two triples while posting a .414 on-base percentage and a team-high .638 slugging percentage as he played in 59 of the team’s 61 contests.

He ranked second on the team in multiple-hit games (24) and first in multi-RBI contests (13).

Trimble is the fifth different player to earn this accolade from the website since 2017. Both Nick Sandlin and Matt Wallner were two-time All-America selections.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

PRCC defender Alexa Beets earned a second postseason recognition recently, earning All-Region...
PRCC’s Beets earns All-Region 23 honors
Jones College saw nine men's soccer players named either first-or second-team All-Mississippi...
9th-ranked Jones College lands 9 on All-MACCC teams
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House
PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame
Pearl River announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class