Two people arrested, charged for drive-by shooting in Brookhaven, police say

(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car. | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Brookhaven Friday, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Collins.

Collins says Kermit Dewayne Sartin, 16, and Tyrone Anthony Smith, 20, are charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to police, there were no injuries.

“We can’t parent people’s kids,” Collins said. “We need help from the parents. Young people have guns, and they’re not afraid to use them - they’re starting gangs.”

Police have located a .40 caliber glock and believe it is the weapon used in the shooting.

Collins says more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

