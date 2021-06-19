Win Stuff
Tropical Storm Claudette officially forms over Louisiana

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette officials formed early Saturday morning while over Louisiana.

Claudette is expected to move across southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi throughout Saturday, creating wet and windy conditions.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Hancock and Harrison County. The flash flood warning will be in effect until 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning for Hancock County and 4:45 a.m. for Harrison County.

According to Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam, 216 streets are flooded in Hancock County. That number could grow as we approach high tide later this morning. It also needs to be noted that the Gulf Coast is still under a tropical storm warning.

For the latest developments on the tropical weather expected this week, click here. To see the latest hourly rain chances and wind speeds for your location, please download the WLOX First Alert Weather App or visit the First Alert Weather webpage.

