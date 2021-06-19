Tropical Storm Claudette officially forms over Louisiana

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette officials formed early Saturday morning while over Louisiana.

4AM Saturday: you're not going to believe this. Tropical Storm #Claudette has formed... while over land in LA.



"NHC: The system that we have been tracking for a few days finally has enough of a well-defined center and organized convection to be considered a tropical storm." pic.twitter.com/lI1ubDgceg — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) June 19, 2021

Claudette is expected to move across southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi throughout Saturday, creating wet and windy conditions.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Hancock and Harrison County. The flash flood warning will be in effect until 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning for Hancock County and 4:45 a.m. for Harrison County.

According to Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam, 216 streets are flooded in Hancock County. That number could grow as we approach high tide later this morning. It also needs to be noted that the Gulf Coast is still under a tropical storm warning.

