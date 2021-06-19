Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL (WVUE) -Residents in several Slidell neighborhoods saw their homes flood overnight as Tropical Storm Claudette moved through the area dropping upwards of 9 to 10 inches of rain.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Slidell Police Dept. says most of the water has subsided along the major thoroughfare’s throughout the city.

A few low lying areas are still inundated with water and cannot be reached buy a regular vehicle.

SPD high water vehicles are available for emergencies and crews are currently clearing or have cleared approximately 40 to 50 flooded vehicles out of the roadways.

Last night/early Saturday morning, emergency crews had to rescue multiple people from their flooded cars, along with a woman who was on her way to the hospital, possibly going into labor.

Slidell Police are asking people to use caution when driving around.

There is still a lot of debris and stalled vehicles in the area. Water is still high in some neighborhoods. Citations will be issued for anybody who pushes water into a home or business

The French Branch Estates subdivision saw several inches of rain leading to flooding.

One Slidell resident who lives in French Branch Estate tells FOX 8 they woke up at 1 a.m. to a neighbor knocking on their door alerting them to rising water. By the time they left, there were four inches inside the home.

Brian Adam with emergency operations in Hancock County, Mississippi says low lying areas in Bay St. Louis, Kiln, Diamond Head, Waveland and Pearlington are still seeing flooding issues this morning.

He said they’ve had 16-17 high water rescues and a few people had to get on roofs.

He’s encouraging people to stay off the roads.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.
Pine Belt receive minor damages from Tropical Storm Claudette
The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette, per the National Weather...
Curious about Claudette? Tune in to WDAM’s “News at Six”
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rains to the Gulf Coast, causing some flash flooding in...
Tropical Storm Claudette officially forms over Louisiana, bringing wind and rain to Gulf Coast