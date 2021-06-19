Pine Belt receive minor damages from Tropical Storm Claudette

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This is Little Black Creek, flowing over West Seneca Road in Lamar County:

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday. (Charles Herrington)

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.

Most of any damage in the Pine Belt is minor with much of it in south Forrest and Lamar counties.

. (Charles Herrington)

A culvert was washed out on Joe Lee Road in Forrest County but has been repaired.

A tree fell across a bridge west of Lumberton on State Route 13 but has since been cut away.

Covington County Emergency Management said only two trees fell overnight.

Wayne County had a report of only one tree down in the county.

Emergency Management in that county said only about one inch of rain fell overnight.

Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield says his office had no reports of damage.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.