Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Pine Belt receive minor damages from Tropical Storm Claudette

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.
Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This is Little Black Creek, flowing over West Seneca Road in Lamar County:

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.
Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.(Charles Herrington)

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith says the road should be passable sometime Sunday.

Most of any damage in the Pine Belt is minor with much of it in south Forrest and Lamar counties.

.
.(Charles Herrington)

A culvert was washed out on Joe Lee Road in Forrest County but has been repaired.

A tree fell across a bridge west of Lumberton on State Route 13 but has since been cut away.

Covington County Emergency Management said only two trees fell overnight.

Wayne County had a report of only one tree down in the county.

Emergency Management in that county said only about one inch of rain fell overnight.

Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield says his office had no reports of damage.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette, per the National Weather...
Curious about Claudette? Tune in to WDAM’s “News at Six”
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rains to the Gulf Coast, causing some flash flooding in...
Tropical Storm Claudette officially forms over Louisiana, bringing wind and rain to Gulf Coast
Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday