Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law

An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Officials say there has been an arrest in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law.

In December 2020, Kristina Michelle Jones’ body was found in a trailer that was burnt.

Yalobusha County Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera confirmed that an arrest was made in connection to the arson.

Earlier this week, former Mississippi state representative Ashley Henley was found shot to death outside of that same trailer.

Both cases are still under investigation.

The DA’s office is expected to release a statement on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette, per the National Weather...
Curious about Claudette? Tune in to WDAM’s “News at Six”
Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rains to the Gulf Coast, causing some flash flooding in...
Tropical Storm Claudette officially forms over Louisiana, bringing wind and rain to Gulf Coast
Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Two people arrested, charged for drive-by shooting in Brookhaven, police say