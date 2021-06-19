Win Stuff
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road

The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
By Caroline Wood
Updated: 42 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing toddler is now safe after a Mississippi highway patrolman found the child standing on the side of a county road by himself Thursday afternoon.

It’s a route a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer doesn’t usually take.

“I was actually headed home an hour late and just happened to get along the route that I was on, which is a very rural and a county road as opposed to state highways, which we normally travel on,” said Kevin Bentley, a trooper in MHP Troop H.

The trooper then noticed a toddler walking alone on Jasper County Road 20.

“I look out in a pasture and there’s about a 6-foot fence and a 2-year-old child has climbed up like a ladder and is just standing up there on it,” Bentley said. “And I have to make just a quick U-turn to put him on my side and said something to him, and he just looked up at me and had little baby carrying arms and he took off running to me with no hesitation and pops up in my lap and sat down and laid his little head back on my shoulder.”

The toddler was reported missing around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and wasn’t found until nearly nine hours later — several miles from his home.

“Of course, it’s shocking because there’s not a residence [for] probably 5 or 6 miles,” Bentley said. “He’s somewhere 6 or 7 miles from home, possibly even further, where I located him. According to my understanding, he would have to cross a main highway if he was walking. That would be at least 6 miles.”

We’re told the toddler is back home in Jasper County.

“Teaching your kids that law enforcement officers are the ‘good guys’ may end up saving their lives or assist in bringing them back to safety. Thank you, Trooper Bentley, for being attentive and thinking quick to get this child back to safety,” read a Facebook post from MHP.

Posted by Mississippi Highway Patrol on Friday, June 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

