Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Curious about Claudette? Tune in to WDAM’s “News at Six”

The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette, per the National Weather...
The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette, per the National Weather Service.(WRDW)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in southeast Louisiana just before 7 a.m. Saturday as heavy rains and tropical storm-force winds — at least 39 mph — continued along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service announced at 10 a.m. Saturday that tropical storm winds were expected to continue along portions of the Gulf Coast for a few more hours.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rain of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast.

Life-threatening flash floods could be created across coastal Mississippi and Alabama, as well as the far western Florida Panhandle, the Weather Service said.

Considerable flash, urban and small-stream flooding is expected to continue through the weekend along the central Gulf Coast with floods spreading northeastward into the interior Southeast.

For the latest information on Claudette, tune in to WDAM “News at Six” on ABC.

The six o’clock report will be the first of two, with the second at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The trooper spotted the child alone by the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Highway patrolman rescues missing Jasper Co. toddler found on side of road
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Flash flooding and a few isolated spin up tornadoes is possible in the Pine Belt through about...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
We are keeping a close eye on Potential Tropical System #3 as moves northward through the Gulf...
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
Covington County director of emergency management Brennon Chancellor will host a "Hurricane...
Covington EMA has tips to help residents in tropical storm
The Hurricane Hunters from the 403rd Wing, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, are...
Hurricane Hunters find storm center forming in Gulf