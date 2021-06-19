Curious about Claudette? Tune in to WDAM’s “News at Six”

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in southeast Louisiana just before 7 a.m. Saturday as heavy rains and tropical storm-force winds — at least 39 mph — continued along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service announced at 10 a.m. Saturday that tropical storm winds were expected to continue along portions of the Gulf Coast for a few more hours.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rain of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast.

Life-threatening flash floods could be created across coastal Mississippi and Alabama, as well as the far western Florida Panhandle, the Weather Service said.

Considerable flash, urban and small-stream flooding is expected to continue through the weekend along the central Gulf Coast with floods spreading northeastward into the interior Southeast.

