Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Top Miss. Dems to introduce legislation to replace Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth

State Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senate Majority Leader Derrick T. Simmons and Senator David Blount are seeking to end Mississippi’s Confederate Memorial Day.

The Senators say they will sponsor legislation to repeal the holiday and replace it with Juneteenth.

Mississippi and Alabama both celebrate Confederate Memorial Day on the last Monday in April.

Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The legislation will be brought forward at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

Solar panels at North Forrest High School.
Solar panels installed at North Forrest High School
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting
Wendell Paris, Sr. and other students, faculty from Tuskegee Institute protesting for equality
‘Treat it as a working holiday’: Civil rights giant says Juneteenth is a day to grind against injustices in our communities
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect