Top Miss. Dems to introduce legislation to replace Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senate Majority Leader Derrick T. Simmons and Senator David Blount are seeking to end Mississippi’s Confederate Memorial Day.

The Senators say they will sponsor legislation to repeal the holiday and replace it with Juneteenth.

Mississippi and Alabama both celebrate Confederate Memorial Day on the last Monday in April.

Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The legislation will be brought forward at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.