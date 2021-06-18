Rainbands appear as potential Tropical Storm moves to Gulf Coast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few outer rainbands moving in later this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SATURDAY: All eyes are on Potential Tropical System #3 in the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is expecting this to become Tropical Storm Claudette later this afternoon. The system is expected to move ashore on the central Louisiana coast around 1 a.m. Saturday. The current track has the worst impacts moving through the Pine Belt between 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. As of now, the biggest concern for the Pine Belt looks to be heavy rain with 4 to 8 inches of rain. As with all landfalling tropical systems, some breezy gusts, and a spin-up tornado or two, can not be ruled out. The Pine Belt is on the threshold for impacts. So, if this system tracks any further east, our impacts will be greatly reduced.

Next week will start off rainy with scattered t-storms on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll finally start to dry out by the middle part of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The sunshine will finally return on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.

