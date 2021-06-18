Win Stuff
PRCC’s Beets earns All-Region 23 honors

PRCC defender Alexa Beets earned a second postseason recognition recently, earning All-Region...
Pearl River Community College/Sports Information Department
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College Alexa Beets added another honor to her collection recently after being selected to the All-Region 23 women’s soccer team.

Beets, a sophomore back from Long Beach, had been selected All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s second-team South Division.

As the Wildcat captain, Beets was a lock-down defender along the back of the formation.

The sophomore started all 14 games for a Pearl River team that finished with four clean sheets and allowed less than a goal per game.

“Alexa has been a lot of fun to deal with over the last two years,” said PRCC coach Henrik Madsen. “She’s been a very important part of our team and was one of our captains. I thought she had a really good season and she was a big part as to why we were successful.

“I’m happy that she’s getting some recognition.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

