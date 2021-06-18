Win Stuff
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday

By Patrick Bigbie
Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We are keeping a close eye on Potential Tropical System #3 as moves northward through the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center expects this to become Tropical Storm Claudette later this afternoon. The system is still ill-defined at this time, but it is expected to become a little bit better organized later today.

The system is expected to make landfall around 1 a.m. tonight, near Morgan City, Louisiana as a tropical storm with 45 mph winds.

No changes have been made to the forecasted threats for the Pine Belt. The biggest concern for the Pine Belt still looks to be heavy rain with 4 to 8 inches possible.

As with all landfalling tropical systems, some breezy gusts, and a spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out either.

What to expect in the Pine Belt when the possible Tropical Storm makes landfall.
What to expect in the Pine Belt when the possible Tropical Storm makes landfall.(Patrick Bigbie)

Currently, the Pine Belt is on the threshold for impacts. Meaning, if this system tracks any further east, our threats & impacts will be greatly reduced. There may also be greater impacts in our counties closer to the Alabama line.

Cone projection of possible Tropical Storm in Gulf of Mexico.
Cone projection of possible Tropical Storm in Gulf of Mexico.(Patrick Bigbie)

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team as we keep you updated on this threat to south Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

