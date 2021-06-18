Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Nonprofit raises awareness for World Sickle Cell Day

A Hattiesburg nonprofit is hoping to help individuals and families dealing with sickle cell...
A Hattiesburg nonprofit is hoping to help individuals and families dealing with sickle cell disease.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIEESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - June 19 is not just about freedom, this year it’s also World Sickle Cell Day.

Dr. Melissa McNaull, director of the sickle cell program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, says sickle cell is an inherited disease that you can only get from both of your parents.

“It makes the hemoglobin a little bit different, it makes it a different shape, and so the red blood cells break down real easily,” McNaull said.

This causes pain and organ damage throughout the body.

McNaull says one of the most common misconceptions about the disease is who can get it.

“Here in Mississippi and the southern part of the U.S., it is mostly our African-American families that are effected by it because of the natural history of the disease and the genetics of the disease, but anyone can have sickle cell disease,” McNaull said.

Catherine Freeman lost her 21-year-old daughter, Monique, to sickle cell disease in 2004.

“She was diagnosed at 3 months [old], she had a stroke at 6 years old and she passed at age 21,” Freeman said.

Since then, Freeman has created a nonprofit foundation for sickle cell patients called “Monique’s Place.”

“We’re reaching out to the community, reaching out to the family and letting them know that Monique’s Place is here, and we also have counseling for them,” Freeman said. “That’s important, counseling, and the support of your family, that’s very important.”

The organization hosts fundraisers each year recently purchased a facility in Hattiesburg. Director of the foundation, Janice Darty, says now they are looking for someone to adopt them

“We need funds to provide things for our patients so that they can eat at the hospitals, so we hope we can find someone to adopt us,” Darty said.

If you would like to help the foundation, you can reach out to them on Facebook or call 601-818-0003 or 601-467-8954.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide...
244 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. Friday
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 244 new cases reported Fri.