Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Pineview Apartments at 1500 Country Club Road around 3:45 p.m.

Police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said no other information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

