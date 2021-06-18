Win Stuff
Hurricane Hunters find storm center forming in Gulf

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hurricane Hunters are keeping an eye from the sky on the system as it develops.

On Thursday, the team flew on a low-level investigation around 500 ft. above the Gulf to search for a possible storm center. The crew said a center had not formed yet, so they looked to the wind fields and noted that most of the weather was to the east of the system.

They flew another mission Friday morning and found a closed center forming. In an interview with WLOX on Firday, they noted that the system is building up strength slowly. A majority of the heavy rains and winds remain east of the center.

The Hurricane Hunters are flying into the tropical system again today. Check out this video from their flight Thursday! ✈️ (NO SOUND)

Posted by WLOX-TV on Friday, June 18, 2021

“The National Hurricane Center said that it will strengthen as it is over the Gulf of Mexico and has that energy from the sea surface,” said 403rd Chief Aerial Weather Reconnaissance Officer Lt. Col. Kaitlyn McLaughlin. “We anticipate that it will intensify over the next 24 hours.”

The Hurricane Hunters receive flight data every 10 minutes. They sent three planes to Clear Water, Fla. as a safety precaution so that they can launch and continue their missions in case the weather is too strong in Biloxi.

“We have two more flights that are planned, but we will fly the system until it makes landfall,” said McLaughlin.

For a look at the latest tropical forecast, click here.

