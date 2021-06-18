Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

HPSD students treated to story time with soldier

The highlight of the day was a book reading by, SFC Daryn Purcell, a member of the U.S. Army.
The highlight of the day was a book reading by, SFC Daryn Purcell, a member of the U.S. Army.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - June is celebrated as African-American Music Appreciation Month, which is to honor the contributions made to the country by African-American musicians.

In Hattiesburg, more than 50 second-through-fifth grade students from the Hattiesburg Public School District went on a field trip to the African American Military History Museum to celebrate the day with multiple events taking place there.

The kids were given a tour of the exhibits at the museum and were also treated to several interactive musical games.

The highlight of the day was a book reading by, SFC Daryn Purcell, a member of the U.S. Army.

He said he wanted to be a good example and show them reading is fundamental for all ages.

“Just being able to be a role model like me, just being able to give back in this forum, it swells my heart with joy,” Purcell said.

For their part, the students were delighted and were engaging during the reading. Two of the children, Nylah and Kyleigh, recited their thanks to the soldier for his service to the country.

“Thank you so much for your dedication to our nation and we are so very proud of you and your accomplishments,” they said in unison.

African-American Music Appreciation Month was initiated by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

Covington County director of emergency management Brennon Chancellor will host a "Hurricane...
Covington EMA has tips to help residents in tropical storm
Wendell Paris, Sr. and other students, faculty from Tuskegee Institute protesting for equality
‘Treat it as a working holiday’: Civil rights giant says Juneteenth is a day to grind against injustices in our communities
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
This Saturday is Juneteenth, and one Heidelberg organization has put together a festival to...
Heidelberg to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, speakers