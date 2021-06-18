HPSD students treated to story time with soldier

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - June is celebrated as African-American Music Appreciation Month, which is to honor the contributions made to the country by African-American musicians.

In Hattiesburg, more than 50 second-through-fifth grade students from the Hattiesburg Public School District went on a field trip to the African American Military History Museum to celebrate the day with multiple events taking place there.

The kids were given a tour of the exhibits at the museum and were also treated to several interactive musical games.

The highlight of the day was a book reading by, SFC Daryn Purcell, a member of the U.S. Army.

He said he wanted to be a good example and show them reading is fundamental for all ages.

“Just being able to be a role model like me, just being able to give back in this forum, it swells my heart with joy,” Purcell said.

For their part, the students were delighted and were engaging during the reading. Two of the children, Nylah and Kyleigh, recited their thanks to the soldier for his service to the country.

“Thank you so much for your dedication to our nation and we are so very proud of you and your accomplishments,” they said in unison.

African-American Music Appreciation Month was initiated by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

