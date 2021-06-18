Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days
The Department of Justice released a video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a...
Fierce Capitol attacks on police seen in newly released videos
The DOJ released video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a police officer.
Capitol riot: Newly released video shows police get punched
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas