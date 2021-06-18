Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from a Friday morning shooting.

An active warrant has been issued for Spencer Dewayne Walker, 49, charging him with aggravated assault.

Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting around 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

Arriving on the scene, officers discovered a female with a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

During a preliminary investigation, Walker was identified as the suspect in the incident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

