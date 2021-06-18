Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect

Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from a Friday morning shooting.

An active warrant has been issued for Spencer Dewayne Walker, 49, charging him with aggravated assault.

Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting around 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

Arriving on the scene, officers discovered a female with a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

During a preliminary investigation, Walker was identified as the suspect in the incident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
The Hurricane Hunters from the 403rd Wing, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, are...
Hurricane Hunters find storm center forming in Gulf