Drug Court Graduation ceremony held in Hattiesburg

Seventeen graduates received their certificates.
By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen former drug offenders from around the Pine Belt are getting a fresh start with their lives thanks to the Forrest/Perry Counties Adult Drug-DUI-Veterans Court Program.

It offers an alternative to jail time for non-violent offenders and has proven very successful in getting those individuals who are struggling with addictions the help they need while also preventing over-crowding in jails.

Seventeen graduates received their certificates, and each spoke about how the program has helped them change their lives.

“I’m just blessed,” Cedrick Jackson said. “I gained a lot. I’m in my little girl’s life and it’s just a blessing.”

Christina Frederick was another graduate who went through the program.

“I feel super excited,” she said. “I feel like I had somebody behind my back that never gave up on me, and I’m grateful for life today.”

John Dye was emotional about the stress he had put on his family and expressed his joy of being clean and sober.

“I was always saying I was there, but I wasn’t there because I was always drunk, and now I don’t have to do that,” Dye said.

The drug court graduation ceremony was held at the Hattiesburg Multipurpose Center and was attended by court officials along with family and friends of the graduates. It was presided over by the Honorable Bob Helfrich, 12th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

