Covington EMA has tips to help residents in tropical storm

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management staff in Covington County are ready for the stormy weather in the Pine Belt over the next 24 hours, and they hope you are, too.

Emergency Management director Brennon Chancellor says property owners should secure any items that might float away during flooding and he also cautions motorists not to drive over flooded roadways.

“If it looks like it’s unable to cross or it’s flooding, don’t attempt to cross it,” Chancellor said. “The saying of, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,’ keep that in mind. If you see water across the roadway, don’t attempt to try to cross over it.”

On June 21, Chancellor will host a “Hurricane Summit” at the Collins Civic Center.

It’ll be an invitation-only event for first responders, elected officials and utility companies.

The goal is to be better prepared for the rest of hurricane season.

