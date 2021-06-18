Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Covington EMA has tips to help residents in tropical storm

By Charles Herrington
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management staff in Covington County are ready for the stormy weather in the Pine Belt over the next 24 hours, and they hope you are, too.

Emergency Management director Brennon Chancellor says property owners should secure any items that might float away during flooding and he also cautions motorists not to drive over flooded roadways.

“If it looks like it’s unable to cross or it’s flooding, don’t attempt to cross it,” Chancellor said. “The saying of, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,’ keep that in mind. If you see water across the roadway, don’t attempt to try to cross over it.”

On June 21, Chancellor will host a “Hurricane Summit” at the Collins Civic Center.

It’ll be an invitation-only event for first responders, elected officials and utility companies.

The goal is to be better prepared for the rest of hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

The highlight of the day was a book reading by, SFC Daryn Purcell, a member of the U.S. Army.
HPSD students treated to story time with soldier
A Hattiesburg nonprofit is hoping to help individuals and families dealing with sickle cell...
Nonprofit raises awareness for World Sickle Cell Day
Solar panels at North Forrest High School.
Solar panels installed at North Forrest High School
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting