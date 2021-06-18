Win Stuff
Catalytic converter thefts in Lamar County have businesses speaking out

Sheriff Danny Rigel said thieves are stealing catalytic converters to sell.
By Branden Walker
Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In Lamar County, both City Glass and Brighter Beginnings Child Development Center are speaking out after thieves stole car parts from business vehicles this past Saturday night.

“We just need, I guess more police presence, mainly at night,” said Josh Evans, manager at City Glass.

He’s asking for more police in the area after both businesses had catalytic converters stolen from work vehicles.

“Saturday about 9 o’clock, a gentleman pulled through the back parking lot around the building. Pulled up to two of our trucks and cut the catalytic converters out from under two of them,” Evans said.

The thief then stole the catalytic converter from a van belonging to Brighter Beginnings Child Development Center, which is directly behind City Glass.

Brighter Beginnings co-owner Kristi Henderson shared how this theft has not only been hard for her but the business.

“We’ve only had the van for two months, and then this happens,” Henderson said. “We pretty much can’t catch a break with everything going on. It started with COVID, and now this. It’s just always something.”

Brighter Beginnings opened during the pandemic last year, and Henderson’s been trying to get the center on stable ground. She said the damage to the van is a big hit to their progress.

“The repairs were almost $2,600,” Henderson said. “We had to get it towed, and that was almost $200, and the kids have suffered. We weren’t able to pay for all the field trips, and it’s throwing off a lot of stuff that we had planned for our summer campers.”

WDAM reached out to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office asking about the thefts. Sheriff Danny Rigel did leave a statement, saying, “Be vigilant. If you see something, please call your local law enforcement.”

Rigel said criminals are stealing the parts to sell them. He added that Lamar County is not the only place experiencing catalytic converter theft.

For both businesses, the total for repairs cost more than $6,000 dollars.

If you know any information about the theft you can call your local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.

