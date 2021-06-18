Win Stuff
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

