Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite

The teen was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by the Tennessee Army National Guard at approximately 9:00 a.m.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park have closed Backcountry Campsite 29 in the Cosby section of the park after a 16-year-old was attacked by a bear Friday.

According to park rangers, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday when a 16-year-old girl was attacked and injured by a bear while sleeping in a hammock at the campsite.

The campsite is located 5.7 miles from the Maddron Bald Trailhead.

The teen was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by the Tennessee Army National Guard at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Officials said the family, who on a two-night backpacking trip in the Smokies, was able to drive off the bear from the area immediately after the incident and quickly notified the park’s emergency center.

Park rangers responded to the campsite and provided on-site medical care overnight. The victim received multiple injuries including lacerations to the head. Officials said she remained conscious throughout the incident and is in stable condition at this time.

Following the attack, officials said two bears were spotted in the area. While rangers were at the campsite, one large male bear entered the site and repeatedly approached the area despite attempts to scare it away, authorities said.

The family identified the bear as being the one responsible for the attack and rangers shot and killed the animal, according to reports. Wildlife biologists confirmed human blood on the euthanized bear.

“While serious incidents with bears are rare, we remind visitors to remain vigilant while in the backcountry and to follow all precautions while hiking in bear country,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “The safety of visitors is our number one priority.”

Officials issued a reminder to hikers to take necessary precautions while in the park including hiking in groups of three or more, carrying bear spray, complying with all backcountry closures, properly following food storage regulations and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears at all times.

Park rangers said all the family’s backpacks and food were properly stored on aerial food storage cables.

The campsite will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

Police are searching for 49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, who is wanted in connection with a...
Hattiesburg police seeking aggravated assault suspect
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15
The Hurricane Hunters from the 403rd Wing, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, are...
Hurricane Hunters find storm center forming in Gulf